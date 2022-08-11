Undefeated 13U A North Langley Trappers win East Provincials

Coach praises team, saying they worked hard to get there

The 13U A North Langley Trappers won every game they played at the B.C. Minor Baseball Association East provincial championships, ending with a 16-2 victory over the Aldergrove Dodgers in the final game at Lionel Courchene Field in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Head coach Tyler Renwick called it “a great team effort.”

“They worked hard every day to get here,” Renwick commented.

The NL Trappers advanced after beating North Delta in the pool A semi-finals and Aldergrove came off an exciting win over Abbotsford in the pool B semi-finals to advance to the final game.

Trappers took an early lead in the first inning with back-to-back home runs by Samuel Howes and Kyan Henri.

Starting pitcher Amos Klager shut down the potent Aldergrove offense for most of the game with the help of strong defensive plays by Jason Cave and Max Finlayson behind the plate.

Levi Latreille had a great game at SS.

Tanner Renwick had a strong game after battling through a leg injury sustained early in the tournament.

13U A North Langley Trappers player Riley Costello, seen here in action prior to the provincials, scored in the finals to help the undefeated team to a 16-2 win over Aldergrove Dodgers in the B.C. Minor Baseball Association East championships on Sunday, Aug. 7 in Surrey. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

North Langley continued their offense with timely hits by Riley Costello, Preston Grieg and Cassius Kessler.

Klager pitched a complete game, striking out five for the victory, and winning game MVP.

Caden Hauser and Nik Johnson also contributed to the win.

Assistant coaches were Chad Costello, Kevin Henri and Peter Cave.

