‘Underestimated’ Langley Rivermen are division leaders

Langley Rivermen netminder Ajeet Gundarah has the best save percentage in the BCHL, one reason why the team has clinched a playoff spot and leads the Costal Conference. (Garrett James file/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen have clinched a playoff spot and continue to lead the Coastal conference of the BCHL, despite two losses, a 5-2 defeat by Victoria and an 8-1 loss to Chilliwack.

They have led their conference for most of what Rivermen head coach and general manager Burt Henderson described as a “pretty good season” in a BCHL podcast interview on Feb. 4.

“We knew that it was going to be a lot of hard work,” Henderson commented.

“What we did have was a good leadership group. Right from day one, we’ve had buy-in from everybody.”

He described the team style as “defence-first.”

“We’re not a run-and-gun team, we’re going to get our wins by playing a good, structured, game,” Henderson elaborated.

Asked about recent remarks by Rivermen netminder Ajeet Gundarah that other BCHL teams have underestimated Langley, Henderson agreed.

“I think we surprised a lot of teams with our play when we came out of the gate,” Henderson said.

“I knew what we had and the players knew what we had.”

As of Tuesday, Langley Rivermen held top sport in the Coastal Conference with 40 games and 55 points, with Nanaimo Clippers and Alberni Valley Bulldogs tied for second with 40 games and 52 points.

Friday, Feb 11, the Rivermen fell 5-2 against Victoria at the Q centre, with goals from Ryan Upson (assisted by Max Dukovac and Matthew Loo) and Tyler Schleppe (Joseph Messina and Dukovac ) .

Saturday, Feb 12, Rivermen suffered an 8-1 loss to Chilliwack Chiefs, at Chilliwack Coliseum, with Tanner Attew scoring the lone Langley goal late in the third, off an assist by Max Dukovac and Andrej Kovacevic .

Following a game on home ice at George Preston on Tuesday Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m. the team was set to play two away games against Powell River on Feb 18 and Feb 21.