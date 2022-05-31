The Valley GranFondo will return Saturday, June 4, with a new starting place, new sponsor, and new ride, a shorter family-friendly route. (Langley Advance Times file)

The Valley GranFondo will return Saturday, June 4, with a new starting place, new sponsor, and new ride, a shorter family-friendly route. (Langley Advance Times file)

Valley GranFondo returns to Fort Langley this weekend

A new family-friendly, shorter ride has been added, along with a new starting point

On Saturday, June 4, the Valley GranFondo will return to the Fort Langley area with a new starting point, new sponsor, a new family friendly shorter ride, and an all-day festival open to non-participants.

Event director Mark Ernsting said the starting point for Applewood Valley GranFondo was shifted to Eagle Acres Dairy Farm from the previous start line at the historic Fort Langley to provide more room.

“We were looking for a venue that we could expand upon,” Ernsting told the Langley Advance Times.

Registration for the 115 km GranFondo, 85 km MedioFondo and 50 km PrestoFondo events is close to full, but there is still room to sign up for the FamilyFondo, a new 20-kilometre, relatively flat, route around Fort Langley for new cyclists and families.

Those interested can sign up through the Valley GrandFondo website at www.valleygranfondo.com.

On the day, the festival at Eagle Acres Dairy Farm will offer live music, food and more, and it will be open to non-participants.

Cycling B.C. will be offering a “hop-on” games-based cycling program that teaches school-aged kids the joys of cycling safely, and there will be e-bike demos, as well.

For riders, there will be a complimentary post race meal and beverage from Trading Post in Fort Langley and other local breweries and vineyards.

Weather on Saturday is forecast to be warm and mostly cloudy with a minimal chance of rain.

Rides get underway at 8 a.m.

They are self-paced rides, and participants are permitted to use standard road bicycles, hybrids, tandems, e-bikes, commuters or mountain bikes. No time trial or triathlon bikes will be permitted. Certified helmets are mandatory, and the chinstrap must always be buckled while riding.

