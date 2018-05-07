ART BANDENIEKS PHOTOS Fraser Valley Select U18 Boys defending and defeating West Vancouver Rangers 1:0 in BC Coastal Cup soccer action over the weekend at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Valley soccer champs head for provincials

Five teams to represent Fraser Valley at B.C. Championships in July

This past weekend the Aldergrove Youth Soccer Association hosted the BC Coastal Soccer Championships for the third year running at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

These games determine who represents the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island region at the BC Provincial Championships in early July.

Out of 24 games from ages U13 to U18, local teams did very well to win five berths in the finals.

Fraser Valley Selects won the boys’ U18 and girls’ U17 A cup berth. Langley United won the U16 boys’ A cup and U18 girls’ B cup berths. Abbotsford Soccer Association’s U15 boys won the B cup berth.

Several teams travelled from Vancouver Island to participate as well as teams from Vancouver and the North Shore and Coquitlam.

 

ART BANDENIEKS PHOTO Langley United’s U18 girls defeated the North Shore Vipers 3:2 in BC Coastal Cup soccer action over the weekend at Aldergrove Athletic Park. Winners go on to represent the region at the BC Provincial Championships in early July.

ART BANDENIEKS PHOTO Langley United U15 boys defeated Delta’s DCS boys 3:0 in BC Coastal Cup soccer action over the weekend at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup
Next story
Langley Premier Blaze continue hot start to season

Just Posted

Valley soccer champs head for provincials

Five teams to represent Fraser Valley at B.C. Championships in July

Fort Langley hall will not get front yard facelift

Any plans to change the landscaping out front the historic building are cancelled, a new AGM set.

Langley students look to future with a new IDEA Summit Tuesday

First-time event showcases youthful innovation, creativity, and tough-minded optimism at work.

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Hostas, maples, and rhodos bringing vitality to the garden

This month columnist Pam Erikson offers some tips about plants that add colour and texture in May.

PHOTOS: Walk an important Langley tradition for many returnees

Several in attendance have been coming for decades, some since birth.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

5 to start your day

One sent to hospital after Surrey-Langley crash, fire destroys Chilliwack playground and more

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Child taken to hospital after falling out window of Fraser Valley home

Police are reminding parents to keep windows locked and secure

Most Read