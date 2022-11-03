Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014 when Calgary downed Hamilton

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

RELATED: Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

CFLFootball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

Just Posted

As per WorkSafe BC’s new legislation only trained flag persons can do the traffic control job. Langley City’s Magic of Christmas committee, which relied on volunteers to help with traffic control would have to hire paid staff for the annual parade. Members and council “unanimously” decided to cancel the parade, and hold two-day festival instead. (file photo)
New WorkSafe BC legislation made annual X-mas parade ‘out of budget’

Aldergrove’s Jennifer Manchanda, with her kids Naiya and Aiden, was delighted at the return of the Halloween Hunt at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre on Saturday, Oct 29. The first post-COVID version of the annual event featured a scavenger hunt, crafts, goodie bags, face painting, popcorn, and games. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Record turnout for pre-Halloween bash at Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, that former Vancouver Canadians executive Graham Wall will serve as VP of sales and service ahead of its 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
From baseball to basketball: Graham Wall becomes a Bandits vice-president

Mayor Jack Froese is stepping down, after choosing not to run in the recent elections in Langley Township. He said he’s looking forward to disconnecting after 11 years in office. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Froese reflects on 11 years as mayor of Langley Township