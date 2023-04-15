Vancouver Bandits recruiting first ever dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games

Vancouver Bandits announced recruitment for their first dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Will be led by choreographer Francis Aranton for the Bandits fifth season

A new opportunity to dance in a basketball season has opened up, thanks to the Vancouver Bandits recruting for their first ever dance team.

Choreographer Francis Aranton will lead the 15-person dance team on game days at Langley Events Centre.

Fashion, hoops and music collide on the dance floor 🔥 The Bandits are launching a brand new dance team for the 2023 @CEBLeague season. Auditions go down Sunday, April 23 at Studio North Vancouver. Click below for info and to register for free. ⤵️ — Vancouver Bandits (@vancitybandits) March 22, 2023

“I’m bringing in a more edgy and cool choreography, more like a performance. It’ll be really fun, high energy, and fast dancing,” Aranton said.

Registration is open to dancers 18 years or older for auditions, which take place on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. in Studio North Vancouver.

Aranton warns practice will be faced-paced with will only be three rehearsals before the first game.

“I want people to bring their performance and their stage presence, I want to find entertaining dancers and people who are able to hold their own.

INTRODUCING…the Bandits Basketball Play Day. 💥 We're excited to welcome 13 schools to @LangleyEvents next week as part of our free-to-participate @LangleySchools Play Day tournament. 🙌 Full details: https://t.co/2ZahTRNeqK#LikeABandit pic.twitter.com/K5I4PsPCLK — Vancouver Bandits (@vancitybandits) March 24, 2023

Aranton has been a member of the local dance group Brotherhood Dance Crew since 2011, which won two World Hip Hop Dance championships, three World of Dance championships, and a feature on season two of NBC’s World of Dance.

“I want to give people the same opportunities that I got growing up, and I think this is another cool thing for Vancouver to have.”

The Bandits first home game is on Saturday, June 3 at LEC against the Calgary Surge, the first of 12 for the new dance team.

The Bandits start the 2023 season with an away game on Saturday, May 27 when they play against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre.

