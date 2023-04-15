Vancouver Bandits recruiting first ever dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games

Will be led by choreographer Francis Aranton for the Bandits fifth season

Vancouver Bandits announced recruitment for their first dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Bandits announced recruitment for their first dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new opportunity to dance in a basketball season has opened up, thanks to the Vancouver Bandits recruting for their first ever dance team.

Choreographer Francis Aranton will lead the 15-person dance team on game days at Langley Events Centre.

“I’m bringing in a more edgy and cool choreography, more like a performance. It’ll be really fun, high energy, and fast dancing,” Aranton said.

Registration is open to dancers 18 years or older for auditions, which take place on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. in Studio North Vancouver.

Aranton warns practice will be faced-paced with will only be three rehearsals before the first game.

“I want people to bring their performance and their stage presence, I want to find entertaining dancers and people who are able to hold their own.

Aranton has been a member of the local dance group Brotherhood Dance Crew since 2011, which won two World Hip Hop Dance championships, three World of Dance championships, and a feature on season two of NBC’s World of Dance.

“I want to give people the same opportunities that I got growing up, and I think this is another cool thing for Vancouver to have.”

The Bandits first home game is on Saturday, June 3 at LEC against the Calgary Surge, the first of 12 for the new dance team.

ALSO READ: Surrey’s Brotherhood dance crew silences all the ‘haters’ with another Vibe competition win

The Bandits start the 2023 season with an away game on Saturday, May 27 when they play against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre.

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks defeat Calgary Wranglers for the second time this week

Just Posted

Vancouver Bandits announced recruitment for their first dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Bandits recruiting first ever dance team to perform at Langley Events Centre games

Students and staff worked together to create the sets for the Fantastic Mr. Fox. (LFAS)
Langley Fine Arts School show Fantastic

The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Power of the Flower on display at Bradner Hall in Abbotsford all weekend

(File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Looking for something do to in Langley?