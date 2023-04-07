Vancouver Bandits have signed forward Nick Ward for the club’s upcoming 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)

Vancouver Bandits sign former Ottawa BlackJack Nick Ward

Described as ‘powerful player with tremendous instincts around the rim’ by coach

Vancouver Bandits have signed forward Nick Ward for the club’s upcoming 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC). The announcement was made Tuesday, April 4.

A 6’ 9” forward from Gahanna, Ohio, Ward is currently playing for Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League.

It will be Ward’s second stint in the CEBL after previously playing for the Ottawa BlackJacks in 2021, when he was named a member of the All-CEBL First Team after leading the BlackJacks in both points (17.3) and rebounds (9.1) per game.

“The Vancouver Bandits are assembling a great roster for this summer and I am excited to help take this group to the next level. I have heard nothing but awesome things about the fanbase and I am ready to get to work,” Ward said. “My message is to keep Jesus first in whatever you do, and work hard at all times.”

The former Michigan State Spartan “is a powerful player with tremendous instincts around the rim,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

”Nick’s game compliments our shooters and I am really excited about immersing him into our system,” Julius added.

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre.

Fans will have their first chance to watch Ward and company at home on Saturday, June 3 when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to LEC.

