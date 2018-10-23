Vancouver Canucks top prospect Elias Pettersson faces off against a Winnipeg Jets player back in September at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Steve Kidd/Penticton Western News)

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson is back practising with his teammates after being sidelined with his first-ever concussion.

The 19-year-old says he’s feeling good and will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Vegas and Arizona, but there’s no timeline yet for when the centre will be slotted back into the line up.

Pettersson has missed three games since being hurt a hit by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson on Oct. 13.

There was no penalty on the play, but the NHL later suspended Matheson for two games following a hearing.

READ MORE: Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

Pettersson has five goals and three assists in five games this year.

He was drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in 2017 and led the Swedish Hockey League in scoring last year with 24 goals and 32 assists.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings
Next story
Langley City Boxing wins fight to continue Clash series

Just Posted

Langley City Boxing wins fight to continue Clash series

The Langley City Boxing club and Coast Convention management met an agreement to continue Clash

Langley Fastball Association wins Association of the Year

Award at SoftballBC Awards Gala in Kamloops

Langley rollover crash slows traffic on 200 Street in Willoughby

Crews called to Monday afternoon collision involving two cars

VIDEO: Langley BMX racers propel pumpkins down their track

Once the standard race day was over, riders let a series of gourds roll down their Brookswood track.

Fort Langley wakes up to a flower bombing

A team from a village floral shop wanted to do a beautification project.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Vancouver mom creates screen-free kids’ entertainment

Luna Cheng, who grew up in Langley, is one of the creators of BoredBox.

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

BC Children’s Hospital has a few suggestions to keep Oct. 31 fun

B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

UPDATED: Cougar put down after Vancouver Island resident finds his decapitated cat

Conservation officers euthanize predator in Port Hardy Tuesday afternoon

Time running out for TV debate on proportional representation

B.C. Liberal leader spars with Premier John Horgan over timing

Most Read