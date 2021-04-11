FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

The Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to hit the ice for a practice Sunday (April 11) as part of their return to play plan. The team was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak that at its height saw 21 players and four staff infected.

In a statement, the NHL said the decision was made by the league’s, NHL Player’s Association’s and club’s medical groups. As of Saturday night, it was pending test results.

The outbreak had led to the postponement of eight games spanning from March 31 when it began to a game previously scheduled for Wednesday.

The Canucks are playing as part of the all-Canadian North Division in the NHL’s attempt to work around border crossing concerns during the pandemic. That division’s playoffs, the NHL said, may also start a few days later than that of the three U.S. divisions.

The Canucks’ outbreak has led the NHL to rework the North Division’s season as follows:

  • Game #829, Edmonton at Vancouver, scheduled for May 4, is now scheduled for Friday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET
  • Game #567, Calgary at Vancouver, scheduled for March 31, is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, at 10 p.m. ET
  • Game #792, Vancouver at Toronto, scheduled for April 30, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Game #647, Vancouver at Calgary, scheduled for April 10, is now scheduled for Monday, May 3, at 9 p.m. ET
  • Game #593, Vancouver at Edmonton, scheduled for April 3, is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET
  • Game #662, Vancouver at Edmonton, scheduled for April 12, is now scheduled for Saturday, May 8, at 10 p.m. ET
  • Game #720, Ottawa at Calgary, scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Sunday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Game #602, Vancouver at Winnipeg, scheduled for April 4, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Game #619, Vancouver at Winnipeg, scheduled for April 6, is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Game #833, Toronto at Ottawa, scheduled for May 10, is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Game #673, Vancouver at Edmonton, scheduled for April 14, is now scheduled for Thursday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET
  • Game #864, Calgary at Vancouver, scheduled for May 8, is now scheduled for Saturday, May 15, at TBD
  • Game #634, Vancouver at Calgary, scheduled for April 8, is now scheduled for Sunday, May 16, at TBD

Two North Division games have also changed start times:

  • Game #710, Toronto at Vancouver, scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Monday, April 19, is now scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET
  • Game #510, Edmonton at Montreal, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 10, is now scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET

