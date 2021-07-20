Abbotsford Centre will host a pre-season game featuring the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames. (Canucks Twitter photo)

Abbotsford Centre will host a pre-season game featuring the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames. (Canucks Twitter photo)

Vancouver Canucks training camp set for Abbotsford

First time Abbotsford has hosted camp, Abbotsford Centre hosts pre-season game on Sept. 27

For the first time ever, the Vancouver Canucks training camp will occur in Abbotsford.

The National Hockey League club made the announcement on Tuesday, and also released the team’s pre-season schedule.

Abbotsford Centre will host a pre-season game featuring the Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Monday, Sept. 27.

Training Camp will take place at the Abbotsford Centre with on ice sessions beginning Thursday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25. Further information about the Canucks Training Camp schedule and access for fans will be provided soon.

Other locations that the Vancouver Canucks have used for training camps in the past include: Whistler, Victoria and Vancouver.

Ticket information for all pre-season games and details about how fans can attend Training Camp in Abbotsford will be released at a later date.

The Vancouver Canucks will also become the first NHL team to square off against the expansion Seattle Kraken when the two teams meet on Sept. 26 in Spokane, Wash.

Vancouver will play seven pre-season games in total, including four as the home team. Home games at Rogers Arena include: Oct. 3 (vs. Winnipeg), Oct. 5 (vs. Seattle) and Oct. 9 (vs. Edmonton).

