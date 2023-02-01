Vancouver FC adds forward Shaan Hundal to roster

Shaan Hundal joins Vancouver FC’s roster as the ninth addition to the team ahead of their inaugural CPL season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley-based Vancouver Football Club announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31 the addition of forward Shaan Hundal to their roster ahead of the club’s inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. This marks the ninth addition to the squad that will represent Vancouver FC in 2023.

Hundal, 23, comes to Vancouver FC after representing Inter Miami CF II in the MLS Next Pro in 2022, where he scored six goals in 21 games and added three assists. In the previous season, he starred for Inter Miami CF’s now-defunct USL League One side, Fort Lauderdale CF, leading the team with 11 goals, which tied him for fourth in the league and earned him a spot on the USL League One All-League Second Team.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Canadian Premier League and taking full advantage of this opportunity with Vancouver FC,” said Hundal. “I have grown a lot as a player over the past two seasons and I am excited to put those skills to work to make an impact for this team in this league.”

Vancouver FC’s head coach, Afshin Ghotbi, spoke highly of Hundal’s abilities on the field.

“Shaan possesses the ability to influence games as a scorer and provider in the danger areas,” said Ghotbi. “The combination of his power, speed and skill make him an exciting addition to our attack. I look forward to celebrating his goals with our fans during our first season in the Canadian Premier League.”

Rob Friend, club president, also expressed his excitement for Hundal joining the club.

“We are pleased to welcome Shaan back to the Canadian Premier League,” said Friend. “It is imperative that Canadian players like Shaan have opportunities to advance their careers on home soil and we look forward to providing a platform for his further development here at our club.”

Hundal is a native of Brampton, Ontario and signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II in 2016.

He has made eight total appearances for Canada’s men’s youth teams and was named to the Canadian team at the 2017 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship.

Hundal joins a roster that includes strikers Mamadou Kane and Nathanial St. Louis, midfielders Elliot Simmons and Gabriel Bitar, defenders Rocco Romeo, Marcus Simmons, Kahlil John-Wentworth and goalkeeper Callum Irving.

Vancouver FC was founded in 2022 and is based in Langley.

