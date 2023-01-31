Vancouver FC home opener set for May 7

First of 14 to be played in Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre

Rocco Romeo joined Vancouver FC as the club’s sixth signing ahead of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. The Canadian Premier League franchise has announced it will hold its first home game in Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre on May 7. (file)

Vancouver FC’s first home match in club history is set.

VFC will host Cavalry FC on Sunday, May 7 at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre in the first of 14 home matches to be played in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi’s squad will also play 14 away games, facing each of its seven opponents twice in Langley, and twice on the road.

The schedule was announced Monday, Jan. 30.

“It is a thrill to be able to share a date for our first home match in Vancouver FC’s history, as we continue to work hard behind the scenes to get our club ready to take the field,” said Vancouver FC President Rob Friend.

“Bringing the Canadian Premier League to Langley is a point of pride for us, as is bringing our stadium, training facility and offices to the community. More soccer-specific infrastructure is key to growing the game at all levels in Canada and we are happy to be adding another piece to that puzzle.”

When the CPL announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area, it said the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley home, with plans to build an open-air stadium.

With little more than two and a half months before Vancouver takes the field for its first match, the club’s current roster stands at eight players, including Gabriel Bitar, Callum Irving, Kahlill John-Wentworth, Mamadou Kane, Rocco Romeo Elliot Simmons, Marcus Simmons and Nathaniel St. Louis.

More information can be found at canpl.ca/vancouverfc.

