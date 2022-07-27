Vancouver Giants welcome new associate coach

Adam Maglio has been hired as the associate coach for Vancouver Giants. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants’ general manager Barclay Parnet, on Monday July 27 announced that Adam Maglio of Nelson will join the team’s coaching staff where he will serve as associate coach.

Maglio, 36, is entering his fourth season coaching in the Western Hockey League. He has spent the past three seasons coaching the Spokane Chiefs. After joining the Chiefs as an Associate Coach in 2019-20, Maglio served as the head coach for the next two seasons. He helped lead the Chiefs to a 59-54-11-2 record.

Additionally, he spent four seasons with the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings where he served as a head coach (2017-2019), an associate coach (2016-17) and an assistant coach (2015-16). In 2014-15, Maglio served as an assistant coach for the UBC Thunderbirds.

“We were impressed by Adam’s knowledge and hockey IQ , his enthusiasm and commitment to his craft stood out,” said Parneta.

“We feel that Adam will mesh well with our players and our staff, and we are excited to welcome him to the Vancouver Giants organization.”

Adam Maglio added, “It’s an honour to be a part of the Giants organization. I’m thankful for this opportunity given to me by Ron Toigo, the ownership group, Barclay Parneta, and Michael Dyck. It’s come full circle for me, coaching as an assistant for the UBC Men’s Hockey Team and now almost ten years later having the chance to be back coaching in Lower Mainland. After the success this team had in the playoffs and a chance to work with great staff, it was an easy decision for me to be a part of the Giants.”

