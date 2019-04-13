Vancouver Giant Jared Dmytriw named WHL Western Conference Humanitarian Of The Year

Public-spirited player also nominated for the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

Giants captain Jared Dmytriw has been named Western Conference Humanitarian of the Year.

For a second straight season, a Vancouver Giant is being recognized for his off-ice efforts in the community.

Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced that Giants captain Jared Dmytriw has been named Western Conference Humanitarian of the Year.

The native of Craven, Sask. has also been nominated for the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy along with Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Will Warm.

READ ALSO: ‘Respected’ teammate asked to lead Langley-based Vancouver Giants

After the unveiling of the “Be A Giant” initiative this season, Dmytriw was the first player to volunteer his time to visit schools throughout the Lower Mainland to encourage local youth to be giants in their schools, homes, communities, and for their own personal health.

In November, Dmytriw organized and create the Vancouver Giants Movember team.

In total, the team raised $2,620 towards men’s health initiatives, with $1,560 coming from the fundraising efforts of Dmytriw.

In February, Dmytriw took the lead as the Giants visited Fleetwood Arena in Surrey to cheer on an 11-year-old Giants fan named Amelia.

Selectively mute, Amelia has been attending Giants games and encouraging her favourite players with signs for years.

Dmytriw helped spark the creation of a number of signs the Giants brought along to cheer her on.

The Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy will be presented at the 2019 WHL Awards on Wednesday, May 1, in Red Deer, Alta.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________