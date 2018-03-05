Vancouver Giant Ronning signs with Rangers

Star Vancouver Giants player Ty Ronning has signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s New York Rangers.

Ronning has spent the last five seasons with the Giants, racking up 121 goals and 90 assists for the Langley-based team. But this season has been his best, as he leads in team scoring with 55 goals, a record for the Giants.

He’s been a Giants Rookie of the Year, and has been a team MVP, and led the team in goals last season as well as this one.

Ronning was drafted in the seventh round by the Rangers in 2016, 201st overall.

“I’m so thankful to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Vancouver Giants management and ownership group and the fans for supporting me for the past five seasons,” said Ty Ronning. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s paying off, and now the real work begins. It’s an honor to sign with the New York Rangers.”

“I’m very excited to begin the pro hockey chapter of my life,” Ronning added, “but before that, I’m looking forward to finishing my WHL career on a positive note with the Vancouver Giants.”

The Giants are currently headed for the WHL playoffs, having clinched their spot Saturday with a home win against Kamloops. They have seven regular season games remaining, including six on the road.