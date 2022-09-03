Vancouver Giants acquire Saskatoon Blades’ forward

Vancouver Giants have acquired a 2004-born forward Kyren Gronick (Regina) from Saskatoon Blades in exchange for 2003-born forward Justin Lies.

In 37 games last season with the Blades, Gronick scored seven goals and added 16 assists for 23 points. Prior to his time in Saskatoon, Gronick played parts of two seasons with the Prince George Cougars, where he registered 20 points in 38 games.

In his Western Hockey League (WHL) career, he has 14 penalty infraction minutes (PIM) in 75 games. Gronick was originally drafted by Prince George in Round 2 of the 2019 WHL prospects draft.

“We look forward to Kyrens arrival,” said Barclay Parneta, “He has shown to be a player that works hard and can find the net. We feel he will be a good fit with our program and look forward to his arrival.”

Originally selected 56th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, Lies joins the Blades after producing 12 career goals and 18 assists for 30 points, along with 96 penalty minutes in 120 WHL games.

“We want to thank Justin for his time as a Giant. He will be a great addition to the Saskatoon Blades,” said Parneta.

Also, the Giants are inviting the public to the Ladner Leisure Centre for 2022 Chevrolet Training Camp which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, September 4.

Thursday features 2006 and 2007-born players only.

On Friday, the younger players will merge with players born in 2002/2003/2004/2005.

This weekend will be the first opportunity to see new additions such as Carson Haynes and Samuel Honzek and Gronick. The groups will be split into teams: Team Lucic, Team Gallagher, and Team Byram will skate with their team on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. teams primarily made of the younger age groups will play for the Quinn/Howe Legends Cup Game.

.