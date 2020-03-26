Vancouver Giants draft two top U.S. prospects

Vancouver Giants acquired two left-handed players, a defenceman from San Jose, CA and a forward from Chandler, AZ Wednesday (March 25th) during the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft.

Giants used the seventh overall pick to select 2005-born defenceman Philippe Blais-Savoie, who checks in at 5’10” and 150 pounds. He played for the San Jose Jr. Sharks 14U team in 2019-20 and scored 11 goals along with 11 assists for 22 points in 29 games. Nine of his 11 goals were scored five-on-five. He added 32 penalty minutes.

Giants GM Barclay Parneta called Blais-Savoie is” an offensive-minded defenceman that plays like a fourth forward. He can make plays happen off the rush.”

With their second pick (38th overall, the Langley-based Giants chose 2005-born forward Duncan Shin.

Shin, is 5’10” and 155 pounds. In 2019-20 he played with the Shattucks-St. Mary’s Sabres 14U team and potted 25 goals along with 40 assists for 65 points in 58 games while adding 18 penalty minutes. In 2018-19 he managed 34 goals and 40 assists for 74 points in 57 games with the LA Jr. Kings 13U program.

Giants Scouting Director Daryl Anning described Shin as an “elite talent.”

“His hockey IQ is exceptional,” Anning commented.”

“He’s a skilled player that plays a strong 200-foot game. He doesn’t back down from physicality and has put up some excellent numbers over the past few seasons.”

WHL playoffs were cancelled a few days before the draft on Monday, March 23rd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Before the viral crisis, the Giants appeared well positioned for the playoffs, second in their division, coming off an 11-game winning streak that matched their longest-ever regular season winning streak, and clinching their third playoff spot in a year.



