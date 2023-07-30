Vancouver Giants forward signs entry-level contract with Calgary Flames

Samuel Honzek, Vancouver Giants forward, has signed a three year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek has signed a three year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Honzek was awarded the B.C. Division’s Rookie of the Year nominee this season, making him a finalist for the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

NEWS: The Giants are incredibly proud to announce that forward Samuel Honzek has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the @flames! Congratulations Honzo! 🔥

Last season, the six-foot-four, 195 pounds winger finished second on the Giants by scoring with 56 points despite playing in only 43 regular season games.

Honzek’s 23 goals tied for the second-most among all WHL rookies and his 56 points ranked third among first-year players, while his plus-17 rating led the Giants and ranked fifth among WHL rookies.

Honzek played for Slovakia at the 2023 World Junior Championship, suiting up in two games before a freak accident ended his tournament prematurely. It was the second time representing his country at the World Juniors.

He also played for Slovakia at the U-18 World Championships and the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

“We were happy to have selected Samuel in this year’s draft and as equally pleased today to have him signed to his entry level agreement,” said Craig Conroy, Flames general manager.

“We entered the draft looking to add skill with size to our group and Samuel is a textbook example. He had an impressive showing at development camp, and we are excited to watch him build on that at main camp in September.”

The average salary for Honzek’s contract is $950,000.

