Vancouver Giants forward Sourdif named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Second season in a row that a player from Langley-based team has competed at Cup

Justin Sourdif will play for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif is heading overseas with Hockey Canada.

Surrey native Sourdif was one of 22 players (and nine WHL’ers) named to Canada’s roster for the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup which runs August 5 – 10 in both Breclav in the Czech Republic and Piestany in Slovakia.

Sourdif was drafted third overall by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants in 2017. He’s coming off a historic first full season where he posted 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in 64 games. He led all 2002-born players in the WHL in both goals and points. He also became just the third Giant ever to surpass 20 goals in his 16-year-old season.

This marks the second time that Sourdif will represent Canada internationally. Last season he represented Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge and notched a goal and two assists in six games.

It also marks the second season in a row that a Giant has represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Last season, Bowen Byram helped lead Canada to a gold medal.

This year, Sourdif will be joined in Europe by Giants head coach Michael Dyck, who on June 7th was named Head Coach of Canada’s 2019 Summer U-18 team.

This will mark the fourth occasion that Dyck has represented Canada internationally.

Sourdif, Dyck and Team Canada will begin tournament play on Monday, August 5th against Finland at 6:30 AM PT.

In 28 years at this event, Canada has earned a gold medal 22 times.

