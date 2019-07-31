Justin Sourdif will play for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants forward Sourdif named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Second season in a row that a player from Langley-based team has competed at Cup

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif is heading overseas with Hockey Canada.

Surrey native Sourdif was one of 22 players (and nine WHL’ers) named to Canada’s roster for the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup which runs August 5 – 10 in both Breclav in the Czech Republic and Piestany in Slovakia.

Sourdif was drafted third overall by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants in 2017. He’s coming off a historic first full season where he posted 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in 64 games. He led all 2002-born players in the WHL in both goals and points. He also became just the third Giant ever to surpass 20 goals in his 16-year-old season.

This marks the second time that Sourdif will represent Canada internationally. Last season he represented Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge and notched a goal and two assists in six games.

It also marks the second season in a row that a Giant has represented Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Last season, Bowen Byram helped lead Canada to a gold medal.

READ ALSO: Giants head coach Michael Dyck will lead U18 Team Canada

This year, Sourdif will be joined in Europe by Giants head coach Michael Dyck, who on June 7th was named Head Coach of Canada’s 2019 Summer U-18 team.

This will mark the fourth occasion that Dyck has represented Canada internationally.

Sourdif, Dyck and Team Canada will begin tournament play on Monday, August 5th against Finland at 6:30 AM PT.

In 28 years at this event, Canada has earned a gold medal 22 times.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Aldergrove entourage swarms BC Place for local player gone pro
Next story
Langley’s Trinity Western University sends four to Olympic volleyball team

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Aldergrove’s newest spray park opens to the public

Philip Jackman Park unveils a nature spray area atop old playground

Aldergrove’s Armed Forces engineers commended both overseas and locally

192 CEF unveiled its latest community project, the construction of specialized Cultus Lake cabins

LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

Historic persecution warrants show of support for LGBTQ+ community.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read