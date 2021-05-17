Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be joining Team Canada as an Assistant Coach for the 2021 IIHF World Championships(Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck named to Team Canada

Will be assistant Coach at 2021 IIHF World Championships

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will once again be representing Canada internationally.

The Vancouver Giants in conjunction with Hockey Canada and the WHL announced Dyck will be joining Canada as an Assistant Coach for the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships beginning May 21st in Riga, Latvia.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants Bowen Byram and Michael Dyck go back a long way

Dyck has just finished his third season behind the Giants bench and has led them to an overall record of 92-49-11 in that span. For his entire WHL coaching career, Michael Dyck is 224-169-27 as a head coach.

“It’s an incredible honour to once again have the opportunity to represent Canada internationally,” said Dyck. “I’m looking forward to helping coach some of the very best players in Canada as we look to bring a gold medal home from Latvia.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants win silver with Team Canada at world juniors

Dyck most recently won a silver medal as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

He has served as head coach of the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League since 2018.

Dyck was head coach of Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, leading the team to a silver medal, was head coach of Team Pacific at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2010 and 2012, won a silver medal with Canada at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games and coached Alberta to silver at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

Canada’s coaching staff also consists of head coach Gerard Gallant and assistants Mike Kelly and Andre Tourigny.

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be joining Team Canada as an Assistant Coach for the 2021 IIHF World Championships(Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck named to Team Canada

Will be assistant Coach at 2021 IIHF World Championships

