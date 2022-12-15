Victoria scored three goals but it wasn’t enough after the Giants potted five. (Jay Wallace)

Victoria scored three goals but it wasn’t enough after the Giants potted five. (Jay Wallace)

Vancouver Giants head to capital, taking Wednesday night match against Royals

Langley-based team plays host to Portland Friday evening

Five Giants had multi-point nights as Vancouver went into Victoria in need of a victory and secured one 5-3.

Giant Jaden Lipinski opened the scoring for the second consecutive game with a rebound goal 6:20 into the opening frame. By the end of the game Wednesday night’s game, he had collected three points on two goals and an assist.

The Victoria Royals answered back as Alex Thacker netted a power play goal with 2:44 left in the first period.

Vancouver’s Samuel Honzek got in on the action with a rebound goal of his own 5:24 into the second to push the Giants ahead 2-1. Next Lipinski sniped home his second of the night just 4:18 later on an odd-man rush.

Dylan Anderson scored his second as a Giant on a bar-down point shot on the power play 2:50 after that, putting the Giants up 4-1 at the close of the second

Vancouver upped its lead at the start of the third period. Ty Thorpe found himself alone in the slot a mere 10 second into a Giants power play early in the period and made it 5-1.

Royal Brayden Schuurman scored on a fantastic individual effort to bring the score to 5-2 just 0:14 later.

Matthew Hudson brought the Royals within two with 8:24 left with a power play goal, but that would wrap up the goals for the evening.

Victoria (34) out-shot Vancouver (23). Rookie netminder Jesper Vikman had 31 of 34 saves for Vancouver to chalk up his 10th win of the year, while Nicholas Cristiano’s tally was 11/15 for Victoria and teammate Logan Cunningham had 7/8 saves.

3 Stars:

1) Lipinski (VAN)

2) Thacker (VIC)

3) Schuurman (VIC)

The Giants (12-14-3-2) head back home to host the Portland Winterhawks at the LEC Friday night.

.

• READ MORE: Giants Honzek named to Slovak roster for World Juniors

• READ MORE: Top Prospects Game roster announced

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyVancouver Giants

 

The Vancouver Giants had reason to celebrate, racking up a 5-3 win against the Royals Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Jay Wallace)

The Vancouver Giants had reason to celebrate, racking up a 5-3 win against the Royals Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Jay Wallace)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top girls basketball teams clash on first day to Langley’s Tsumura Invitational
Next story
One-goal wins for Sea Spray and Black Fish

Just Posted

Sea Spray won their third straight Arena Lacrosse League West Division match, downing Shooting Eagles 15-14 at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1. (Langley Events Centre)
One-goal wins for Sea Spray and Black Fish

The Giants brought home a win when they played in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver Giants head to capital, taking Wednesday night match against Royals

The Walnut Grove Gators took down the Argyle Pipers, 76 to 45, on Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Langley Events Centre/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Top girls basketball teams clash on first day to Langley’s Tsumura Invitational

During the first weekend collection drive by Kimz Angels, Jessie_Deutsch, son Easton, 3, and daughter Ella, 9, met Molson, the official greeter at Walnut Grove collection site on Dec. 10. A second collection will take place at the Murrayville IGA on Dec. 17-18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Kimz Angels’ first weekend collects $8K for needy

Pop-up banner image