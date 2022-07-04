Vancouver Giants pick two players in CHL Import draft

Vancouver Giants have selected two players in the 2022 CHL Import draft.

With their 10th overall pick, the Langley-based Giants selected Slovak winger Samuel Honzek.

The 2004-born, who plays centre, appeared in 49 games last season in Slovakia. He finished with 10 goals and four assists. Honzek suited up for five games with the Slovak U18 team at the 2022 U18 World Championships, where he registered 6 points.

He is the ninth Slovak-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining a list that includes Milos Roman (2017), Mario Bliznak (2005), and Andrej Meszaros (2004).

With their 17th overall pick in the Draft, the Giants chose 2004-born Swedish winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki. The 2004-born right winger was ranked sixth among European Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

The 5’11”, 172-pound player split last season between Djurgårdens IF (SHL) and Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell). In 26 games with the senior team, he scored seven goals and had two assists, and in 26 games with the junior team, he finished with 20 goals and 15 assists.

Lekkerimaki led the World U18 tournament in scoring this year, with 15 points in only six games. He is the fourth Swedish-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Jesper Vikman (2021), Fabian Lysell (2020), and Casper Carning (2010).

