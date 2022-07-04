Jonathan Lekkerimaki was ranked sixth among European Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki was ranked sixth among European Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Vancouver Giants pick two players in CHL Import draft

Slovak winger Samuel Honzek and Swedish winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki are selected

Vancouver Giants have selected two players in the 2022 CHL Import draft.

With their 10th overall pick, the Langley-based Giants selected Slovak winger Samuel Honzek.

The 2004-born, who plays centre, appeared in 49 games last season in Slovakia. He finished with 10 goals and four assists. Honzek suited up for five games with the Slovak U18 team at the 2022 U18 World Championships, where he registered 6 points.

RELATED: Two young Giants player off to Calgary for Canada summer camp

He is the ninth Slovak-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining a list that includes Milos Roman (2017), Mario Bliznak (2005), and Andrej Meszaros (2004).

With their 17th overall pick in the Draft, the Giants chose 2004-born Swedish winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki. The 2004-born right winger was ranked sixth among European Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

The 5’11”, 172-pound player split last season between Djurgårdens IF (SHL) and Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell). In 26 games with the senior team, he scored seven goals and had two assists, and in 26 games with the junior team, he finished with 20 goals and 15 assists.

READ MORE: Young Giant invited to train, play in national arena

Lekkerimaki led the World U18 tournament in scoring this year, with 15 points in only six games. He is the fourth Swedish-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Jesper Vikman (2021), Fabian Lysell (2020), and Casper Carning (2010).

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLocal SportsVancouverVancouver Giants

Previous story
Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith wins at tbird

Just Posted

Samuel Honzek appeared in 49 games last season in Slovakia.
Vancouver Giants pick two players in CHL Import draft

Thunderbird Show Park CEO Jane Tidball congratulates Kassidy Keith on taking the MarBill Hill U25 League 1.40m riding Havana. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith wins at tbird

Fraser Valley Bandits’ Murphy Burnatowski was surrounded by Niagara River Lions Sunday, June 3 at Langley Events Centre. River Lions won, 102-99. (Fraser Valley Bandits CEBL)
VIDEO: River Lions down Fraser Valley Bandits

On Saturday, July 9, Langley Thunder will once again wear special jerseys – like these 2019 jerseys – which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. Beauchamp was a Surrey athlete who lost a battle with cancer. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder again honouring outstanding young athlete lost to cancer