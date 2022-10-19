Giants defenceman Colton Roberts participated in the Hockey Canada U-17 camp in Calgary back in July. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

Giants defenceman Colton Roberts participated in the Hockey Canada U-17 camp in Calgary back in July. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

Vancouver Giants player chosen for Team Canada in World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Defenceman Colton Roberts is 1 of 10 B.C.-born players to be selected

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced the rosters of their three Under-17 teams for the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Amongst the 24 individuals chosen were four players from the Lower Mainland, including Carson Wetsch from North Vancouver, Jordan Gavin and Tomas Mrsic from Surrey, and Colton Roberts from Maple Ridge.

Of these B.C.-born players, only one of them currently plays for a B.C. team. Roberts is a defenceman for the Vancouver Giants, which allows him to play and train close to home.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Brandon Wheat Kings

Roberts was chosen as a member of Team Canada Black, alongside Tyson Buczkowski of the Prince George Cougars, Josh Fluker and Clarke Caswell of the Swift Current Broncos, Jordan Gavin of the Tri-City Americans, Lynden Lakovic of the Moose Jaw Warriors, and Cole Pearden of the Prince Albert Raiders.

“I’m very excited about this tournament, it is a dream come true to wear and play in my country’s colours,” said Roberts. “I cannot wait for this opportunity to happen.”

Giants general manager Barclay Parneta is also excited about one of his own being selected for the upcoming event.

“The Vancouver Giants are pleased with the opportunity Colton has earned from his hard work, dedication, and solid play in the WHL,” said Parneta. “It will be a great experience playing at the international level. He will have a ton of support from Giants fans, family, and friends. The Vancouver Giants wish him the best of luck at this prestigious event.”

This tournament will feature eight teams in total, including three from Canada, with the goal being to show off the best upcoming talent in the world of hockey.

The 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is scheduled to take place in Langley and Delta from Nov. 3-12, with more information being available at https://www.hockeycanada.ca/.

RELATED: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyjunior hockeyVancouver GiantsWestern Hockey League

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley’s Trinity Western UniversitySpartans dominant at Volleyball Showcase

Just Posted

Langley RCMP arrested a suspect in a Lower Mainland bank robbing spree. (Langley Advance Times files)
Suspected robber nabbed in Langley after holding up six banks in six days

Langley’s Trinity Western Spartans dominated at the Volleyball Showcase that drew top teams to the Langley Events Centre October 14 to 16 (Langley Events Centre)
Langley’s Trinity Western UniversitySpartans dominant at Volleyball Showcase

Mayor Jack Froese chose to retire from local politics this year rather than run for a fourth term as mayor of Langley Township. (Langley Advance Times files)
Froese wishes incoming mayor well in Langley Township

Councillor-elect Barb Martens, left, with incoming mayor Eric Woodward on election night. Martens received more votes than any other candidate in the Township council elections. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township council sees big changes with slate, new members