Vancouver Giants prospect Chloe Primerano earns gold

First female player in Canadian Hockey League key in Team BC win

On Sunday morning, Vancouver Giants prospect Chloe Primerano and her U18 Women’s Team BC defeated Nova Scotia 3-0 to win gold at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Team BC went undefeated in the tournament, and part of that is credited to the local player.

Primerano, who made history last spring as the first female skater ever drafted by a Canadian Hockey League team, led the tournament in scoring with five goals and seven assists for 12 points – as an underage player. She even had an assist on the winning goal.

After the triumphant game, she shared the credit, talking about how the entire team worked hard for the victory.

“Our team worked so hard together. We played super well and I feel great to finally have it all pay off,” she said. “We worked so hard for this.”

The 2007-born defender was drafted into the WHL from the Burnaby Winter Club in May 2022. She was selected for Team BC in December, and described the Winter Games experience in P.E.I. last week as “awesome.”

On the men’s side, there were also a number of Giants prospects who competed at the Canada Winter Games.

