VIDEO: Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Victory moves Giants nine points ahead of Victoria Royals for first place in B.C. Division

The Vancouver Giants (24-12-2-0) wrapped up their six-game Central Division in identical fashion to how they started it: With a 6-0 victory.

Sunday night in Cranbrook, the Giants earned a 6-0 victory over the Kootenay Ice (8-27-6-1).

Milos Roman, Davis Koch and Brayden Watts each had two points for the Giants who got goals from all four of their lines and two courtesy of the power play.

Goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 24 shots he faced to secure his 11th victory and his second career WHL shutout.

At the other end, Kootenay goaltender Duncan McGovern stopped 24 of 30 shots fired his way.

Calgary Flames prospect Milos Roman put the Giants on the board at 4:11 of the first period on a power play.

The Slovak parked himself in close in front of the Kootenay net and one-timed home a feed from Davis Koch to secure his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

The Giants were outshot 13-8 in the opening frame, but led 1-0 after one.

Trent Miner continued his excellence in the Giants net early in the second period when Kootenay started off strong.

Miner made point-blank saves off Payton Krebs and Michael Milne to maintain the lead for his team.

Brayden Watts rewarded his goaltender at 5:57 of the second when he crossed the Kootenay blueline and one-timed a Justin Sourdif drop-pass from the blueline up and over the left shoulder of Duncan McGovern for his ninth goal of the season.

Then at 9:26 new Giant Jadon Joseph stripped a Kootenay defender at his own blueline, skated in close, put his stick between his legs and roofed a shot up and over McGovern to make it 3-0.

Dawson Holt added his sixth of the season off a Jared Dmytriw rebound at 15:19 to give the Giants a 4-0 advantage.

Shots in the middle frame were 12-6 for the Giants.

Giants added a pair of goals in the final five minutes of the third period.

First, it was Lukas Svejkovsky who charged the net hard and managed to stuff a backhand a Davis Koch rebound past McGovern for his fourth of the season.

Then in the final minute on a power play former Kootenay Ice defenceman Dallas Hines wired home his fifth goal of the season off a one-timer from the point to give the Giants their sixth and final goal of the game.

Shots in the final period were 10-5 Giants.

Final Shots: 30-24 for Vancouver

Vancouver Power Play: 2/2

Kootenay Power Play: 0/5

Trent Miner: 24/24 saves for Vancouver (11-3-1-0 – 2nd Shutout)

Duncan McGovern: 24/30 saves for Kootenay

Three Stars:

1) Milos Roman (1G, 1A – VAN)

2) Trent Miner (24 saves, SO – VAN)

3) Carson Lambos (KTN)

The next Giants Game is Saturday night at home against the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s victory in Cranbrook moved the Giants nine points ahead of the Victoria Royals for first place in the B.C. Division standings. The Giants have played 38 games while the Royals have played 36. The Giants and Royals will square off on Sunday in Langley.

Jadon Joseph has recorded one point in each of his first two games with the Giants. He’s managed a goal and an assist through two games.

With an assist on the Giants sixth goal, Bowen Byram extended his point streak to four games for the Giants. During that span he’s recorded a goal and four assists for five points.

Trent Miner and David Tendeck have combined for four shutouts this season for the Giants – All of which have come on the road. Trent Miner’s previous shutout came on October 3rd in Kelowna – A 5-0 win.

13 of the 18 Giants skaters recorded at least one point on Sunday.

READ MORE: Two Giants picked to play against Russia