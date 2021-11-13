Vancouver Giants seek revenge against Blazers tonight

Down 3 games to Kamloops so far this season, G-Men hope to win rematch at home in Langley Saturday

Vancouver Giants are prepping for a rematch against the Blazers tonight. They’re hoping to squeak out their first victory of the season against this team, after the latest 6-1 defeat in Kamloops Friday night.

The G-Men finished a three-game road trip through the B.C. Interior, and are now back on home ice starting a three-game series at the Langley Events Centre beginning at 7 p.m. tonight (Saturday).

Tomorrow we bounce back.

•

📸: Allen Douglas – Kamloops Blazers pic.twitter.com/4G1DBelCmO — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 13, 2021

Last night’s game puts the Giants 3-0 against the division-leading Kamloops Blazers.

Daylan Kuefler scored twice for Kamloops, while Josh Pillar, Logan Stankoven, and Matthew Seminoff all added two points.

Alex Cotton supplied the lone goal for the Giants in the final minute of the third period on their lone power-play chance of the game.

Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 36 Kamloops, shots while Dylan Garand made 15 saves at the other end.

The Giants stand 7-4-1-0, while the Blazers stand 12-2.

Friday’s battle against Kamloops followed back-to-back games in Prince George against the Cougars earlier this week. Tuesday, the Giants fell 1-0. Then on Wednesday, they came back to earn a 5-3 victory over the Cougars.

After this evening’s game, the G-Men will play the Everett Silvertips next Friday, followed by the Victoria Royals on Saturday. Both those games will also be held at LEC.

Tickets for the at home games are still available by clicking here.

PREVIEW: Tonight at the LEC the Vancouver Giants wrap up a stretch of seven games in 11 days when they clash with the Kamloops Blazers. ⌚️: 7PM

🎟️: https://t.co/H8lzM0TEKz

📺: https://t.co/VtddQZiElt

🎙️: https://t.co/xEq1tN0RAd

More 📎: https://t.co/y9cBHletVt 📸: Allen Douglas pic.twitter.com/xsg5jP5nLZ — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) November 13, 2021

.

GAME BY THE NUMBERS

1st period

KAM – Dylan Sydor put Kamloops up 1-0 at 2:37. His third of the season came off the rush from the right wing circle and was set up by Tye Spencer and Ethan Brandwood.

KAM – Daylan Kuefler’s first of two goals on the evening came next at 11:59, Kuefler parked himself in the right-wing circle and one-timed a Mats Lindgren pass home. Logan Stankoven earned the second helper.

Shots: 14-5 Kamloops

.

2nd period

No Scoring

Giants forward Adam Hall was kicked out of the game and assessed a five-minute major for interference at 19:34.

Shots: 15-5 Kamloops

.

3rd period

KAM – 2:13 into the third, Connor Levis tucked home his third goal of the season, in close off a cross-ice feed from Nick McCarry. The Levis goal was the first of two Kamloops power play goals on the night.

KAM – Josh Pillar then made it 4-0 off another power play chance. Jesper Vikman got some, but not quite enough of Pillar’s shot from the right-wing point. Assists were credited to Matthew Seminoff and Quinn Schmiemann.

KAM – At 15:09, Daylan Kuefler snagged his second goal of the night. This was came directly off a faceoff victory, and was unassisted.

KAM – The final Blazers goal came at 19:07 from Matthew Seminoff who quickly one-timed a pass from Logan Stankoven home for his seventh goal of the season.

VAN – At 19:18, Alex Cotton scored his second goal in as many games for the Giants. It came on a power play off a screened shot from the right-wing point. Ty Thorpe had the lone assist on Cotton’s sixth goal of the season.

Shots: 13-6 Kamloops

.

BOX SCORES

.

Final score: Kamloops 6 – Vancouver 1

Final shots: 42-16 Kamloops

Jesper Vikman: 36/42 saves for Vancouver

Dylan Garand: 15/16 saves for Kamloops

Vancouver power play: 1/1

Kamloops power play: 2/6

3 Stars: 1) Daylan Kuefler (KAM – 2G); 2) Quinn Schiemann (KAM – 1A, +3); 3) Nick McCarry (KAM – 1A)

Of note:

– Alex Cotton has now scored twice and added one assist for three points in his first three games with the Giants.

– Giants rookie forward Ethan Semeniuk left the game in the third period and did not return after he sustained a check along the boards. There was no penalty called on the play.

– With an assist on Alex Cotton’s goal, Ty Thorpe has now recorded at least one point in eight of his last nine games. In that span, Thrope has scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points.

.