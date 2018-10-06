(James Doyle/Special to the Langley Advance)

Vancouver Giants shoot down Cougars 3-0, in away game

A Langley-based major junior hockey team defeats Prince George Friday, takes them on again tonight.

Langley-based Vancouver Giants improved their road record to 3-0 and their season record to 5-1 Friday with a 3-0 victory over the Cougars in Prince George.

Owen Hardy, Justin Sourdif, and Lukas Svejkovsky all scored in a 3:53 span of the third period to help secure the victory for the Giants.

Netminder David Tendeck was solid in goal stopping all 24 shots fired his way to earn his fourth career WHL shutout, recounted play-by-play broadcaster Dan O’Connor.

For a third time in four starts, Tendeck was named the game’s first star.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 22 of the 25 shots at the other side for the Cougars, who are now 2-3-0-1.

BOX SCORE

The first 40 minutes of the game yielded no scoring. In the first period the Giants outshot the Cougars 10-5, but couldn’t muster much in the way of quality chances.

Momentum favoured the Cougars in period two as they outshot the Giants 13-5.

Tendeck made a terrific save off a Josh Maser redirection in the final minute of the middle frame to keep the score knotted at 0-0.

Early in the third period, the Cougars had a two-on-one rush thwarted by a diving defensive block from newly acquired defenceman Ty Ettinger.

Seconds later the Giants grabbed the game’s first goal when Hardy’s shot from the left-wing circle found its way past the left arm of Taylor Gauthier. Hardy’s second goal of the season was assisted by James Malm who extended his point-streak to four games.

Two minutes and 13 seconds later, rookie Sourdif extended the Giants lead when he crashed the net and banged home a Milos Roman rebound from in close.

Then a minute and 40 seconds later, the Giants added some insurance when Svejkovsky notched his first career WHL goal off an unassisted power play marker.

From there, the Giants held on to secure the 3-0 victory and improved their record overall record to 5-1 through six games.

Vancouver’s power play went one-for-three and the penalty kill was two-for-two.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night, as the Giants look to secure a sweep of their three-game road trip through the B.C. division.

NOTES:

– Two of David Tendeck’s four career WHL shutouts have come against the Prince George Cougars.

– The Giants have not surrendered a goal against in a span of seven periods and a five-minute overtime. The exact total is 145 minutes and 36 seconds.

– Lukas Svejkovsky became the second Giant in six games to record his first WHL goal. Justin Sourdif secured his first goal on September 22nd in Everett, WA.

– Cougars forward Reid Perepeluk was ejected from Friday’s game in the third period after he was assessed a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking.

 

(James Doyle/Special to the Langley Advance)

(James Doyle/Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants shoot down Cougars 3-0, in away game

A Langley-based major junior hockey team defeats Prince George Friday, takes them on again tonight.

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Council candidates talk transportation, trees and more in front of packed house

More than 200 people turned out for Township all-candidates meeting in Fort Langley

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

VIDEO: Local country musician has huge month

JoJo is up for a series of awards, releasing a new single, busy recording, and hitting the road.

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

3 Lower Mainland homicides in 24 hours unrelated: police

Investigations have been opened after three people killed in Mission, Richmond and Chilliwack

Most Read