Vancouver Giants sign 2 from U.S.

Tyus Sparks and Gavin Karl have been drafted by the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Graphic courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants added a pair of American-born prospects to their organization when they drafted 2008-born forward Tyus Sparks and 2008-born forward Gavin Karl in the U.S. Priority Draft.

The signings were announced Wednesday, May 10 by the Langley-based WHL team.

Sparks, from Boise, ID (eighth overall) is a right-handed forward who checks in at 5’7” and 150 pounds. He averaged two points-per-game last season with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA program, scoring 49 goals and 41 assists for 90 points in 45 games, which was good for second on the team in scoring. Sparks also accumulated 52 penalty minutes.

“Tyus is an elite goal scorer and playmaker with a very high compete level,” said Giants U.S. scout Ryan Sawchyn. ”He plays in multiple situations and with a level of intensity that can change games. His hockey sense and consistency are key drivers to his success.”

Giants also selected left-handed forward Gavin Karl (29th overall) from Excelsior, MN. The 5’6”, 135-pounder played 23 games with MN Lakers 14U AAA last season and piled up 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points along with 8 penalty minutes.

Sawchyn notes, “Gavin is a complete 200-foot player with an exceptional compete level. He’s very well-rounded with a high skillset in each facet of the game. His coachability and work ethic is outstanding and he has a very high ceiling.”

On Thursday morning, May 11, the Giants will participate in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The team is scheduled to make a pair of first-round selections (6th and 8th overall).

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants’ netminder Jesper Vikman signs with Las Vegas

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A thank you to fans at season’s end by Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck