Vancouver Giants to stream 2007 Memorial Cup championship game Saturday night

Giants versus Medicine Hat Tigers can be viewed on YouTube at 7 p.m.

The Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with Save-On-Foods, will stream the 2007 Memorial Cup Championship game – initially played May 27, 2007 – between the Vancouver Giants and the Medicine Hat Tigers on YouTube, Saturday night, May 30, at 7 p.m.

In addition to the Rogers Sportsnet presentation of the game itself, former Giants forward J.D. Watt will join Giants broadcaster Dan O’Connor for pre-game, intermission and post-game reaction.

The Langley team has not played due to the coronavirus since mid-March when the 2019/2020 season was officially cancelled.

People can watch the game here.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fans and players honoured at annual awards

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyVancouver Giants

More details disclosed about tragic death of Langley Rams player

Most Read