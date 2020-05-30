Vancouver Giants to stream 2007 Memorial Cup championship game Saturday night

Giants versus Medicine Hat Tigers can be viewed on YouTube at 7 p.m.

The Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with Save-On-Foods, will stream the 2007 Memorial Cup Championship game – initially played May 27, 2007 – between the Vancouver Giants and the Medicine Hat Tigers on YouTube, Saturday night, May 30, at 7 p.m.

In addition to the Rogers Sportsnet presentation of the game itself, former Giants forward J.D. Watt will join Giants broadcaster Dan O’Connor for pre-game, intermission and post-game reaction.

The Langley team has not played due to the coronavirus since mid-March when the 2019/2020 season was officially cancelled.

People can watch the game here.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fans and players honoured at annual awards

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyVancouver Giants