Vancouver Giants trade netminder Sim

Giants netminder Drew Sim is headed to Regina, the team announced Wednesday, Oct. 13. (Vancouver Giants’ Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Drew Sim is headed for Regina.

Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, that the Langley-based team has traded the 2003-born goaltender to the Regina Pats.

In return, the Giants will receive a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Originally selected by the Giants in Round 3 (46th overall) in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, Sim has appeared in 11 games over the past two seasons, going 5-2-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average and an .846 save percentage and one shutout.

RECAP: Drew Sim notched his first career @TheWHL shutout and Sourdif, Kannok Leipert, Leslie and Nielsen supplied the offense as the G-Men prevailed 4-0 over the Victoria Royals. More 📎: https://t.co/R7hmxYsCxO pic.twitter.com/0eXZdMiJ9P — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 16, 2021

“We would like to thank Drew for his contributions to the Vancouver Giants and we wish him the best in his next hockey chapter,” said Parneta.

When Sim was signed as an underage 15-year-old player, Parneta described the 6’2” 190 lb. Albertan as “a tall, athletic goaltender that competes to stop every puck fired his way.”

In 16 regular season appearances with OHA Edmonton bantam prep, Sim compiled a record of 13-0-1 with a 2.05 goals-against-average, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts. He followed up with a 4-0 record in the playoffs with a 1.00 goals-against-average, a .966 save percentage and one shutout en route to a league championship victory.

Sim also backstopped Team Central to a 2018 Alberta Cup victory with a 3-0 record, a 0.67 goals-against-average, a .970 save percentage and two shutouts.

Giants return to home ice on Saturday, October 16th at 7 p.m. against the Kamloops Blazers.

