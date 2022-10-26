Five Vancouver Giants have been flagged as players to watch by the NHL Central Scouting Service, who released their list Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Vancouver Giants graphic)

Five Vancouver Giants have been flagged as players to watch by the NHL Central Scouting Service, who released their list Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Vancouver Giants graphic)

Vancouver Giants who bear watching identified

‘Players to Watch’ list issued by NHL Central Scouting Service

Five Vancouver Giants players have made the “Players to Watch” list issued by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

Released Tuesday, Oct. 25 the list includes Samuel Honzek as a first-round or “A” candidate.

Slovak Import Samuel Honzek is one of seven WHL players to be given an “A” rating in the preliminary rankings. The 10th Overall pick in the CHL Import Draft leads the Giants in scoring with six goals and seven assists for 13 points.

Ty Halaburda was among the players given ‘B’ ratings, projected to be second- or third-round candidates.

READ ALSO: Giants defenceman Colton Roberts named to Canada U17 team roster

A second-round Giants WHL draft pick Halaburda is one of twelve WHLers to be given a “B” rating. He has been a fixture on the top line this season and has three goals and eight assists so far this season.

Five Vancouver Giants have been flagged as players to watch by the NHL Central Scouting Service, who released their list Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Vancouver Giants graphic)

Five Vancouver Giants have been flagged as players to watch by the NHL Central Scouting Service, who released their list Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Vancouver Giants graphic)

Three Giants were given “C” ratings as players projected to be fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidates:

Mazden Leslie, last week’s WHL Player of the Week, and the only Giants Defenceman on the list. The 2020 Giants first rounder is one point off the WHL lead in defenceman scoring with two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

Jaden Lipinski, the 6’3” centre from Scottsdale, AZ has been a key contributor offensively so far this season for the G-Men, with three goals and seven assists. His late-2004 birthday means that the 2023 NHL Entry Draft is the first he’s eligible for.

Ethan Semeniuk has almost matched his totals from last season with a hot start to the year. He’s got five goals and three assists for eight points, including Vancouver’s only shorthanded goal of the season so far.

Two Langley players on other WHL teams also made the list; Kaden Hammel of the Kamloops Blazers (B) and Logan Wormald of the Lethbridgee Hurricanes (C).

READ ALSO:VIDEO: Vancouver Giants pull off an late-in-the-game comeback for OT win against Victoria

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aldergrove Kodiaks snap losing streak

Just Posted

Five Vancouver Giants have been flagged as players to watch by the NHL Central Scouting Service, who released their list Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Vancouver Giants graphic)
Vancouver Giants who bear watching identified

Robert Barrett handed Marguerite Bouchard a big artists’ paintbrush to symbolize the transfer of the studio’s leadership mantle. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley student buys her former teacher’s 31-year-old art studio

Kodiaks defenceman Cameron Northard takes a shot during the Oct. 19 game against Mission City Outlaws at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Mission won 6-1. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks snap losing streak

Langley nursing professor, Dr. Barbara Astle is among 18 nurses selected from across Canada to be inducted into the Canadian Academy of Nursing Fellowship Program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley nursing prof gets national honours

Pop-up banner image