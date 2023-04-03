Vancouver Whitecaps’ Simon Becher, from left to right, Brian White and Ali Ahmed celebrate White’s goal against CF Montreal during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Simon Becher, from left to right, Brian White and Ali Ahmed celebrate White’s goal against CF Montreal during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher named MLS player of the matchday

Becher scored two goals and added an assist in his first MLS start

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday.

Becher, 23, scored two goals and added an assist in his first MLS start in Vancouver’s 5-0 rout of CF Montreal last Saturday.

With the two goals, Becher also became the fastest player in MLS history to record four goals to start his career — doing so in just 87 minutes of play.

Becher leads the Whitecaps in goals this season with four across all competitions.

He’s the first Whitecap to win player of the matchday since forward Brian White in October 2021.

The Whitecaps have a 1-2-3 record to begin the MLS season. Their next game is Saturday against the Portland Timbers.

READ MORE: Pressure grows as winless Whitecaps prepare for Canadian clash with CF Montreal

MLSsoccerVancouver Whitecaps

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks close to clinching home ice in round one of playoffs
Next story
PODCAST: Damon Severson on the Devils’ blueline for 8+ seasons

Just Posted

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier and Premier David Eby started their tour of Langley City businesses on Saturday, April 1, by trying some samples at Oxford Ice Cream. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Premier takes walking tour of Langley businesses

Brenda Knights was a longtime executive and former CEO at seyem, the business group created by Kwantlen First Nation. She and another former executive are suing seyem and KFN for wrongful dismissal. KFN is countersuing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Former seyem executives sue Kwantlen business group for wrongful dismissal

The Shake Zone was a mobile earthquake simulator at a public event to teach about emergency preparedness in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)
B.C. gives Langley City $29K for emergency preparedness

CUPE 561 transit workers stand at the picket line in the ongoing transit strike, as they wait for a deal to be hammered out between the union and their employer, First Transit. (@fraservalleytransitstrike/Instagram)
Transit users in Fraser Valley losing money, shifts, jobs as ongoing strike keeps buses parked

Pop-up banner image