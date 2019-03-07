Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal

The 19-year-old Hasal has been a member of the Whitecaps FC Academy since 2016

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to a Major League Soccer Homegrown contract.

The deal keeps the Saskatoon-raised Hasal with the Whitecaps through 2020 and has options for 2021 and 2022.

The 19-year-old Hasal has been a member of the Whitecaps FC Academy since 2016.

Internationally, Hasal had two clean sheets in five starts for Canada at the CONCACAF U-20 championship in 2017 and 2018.

READ MORE: New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Hasal becomes the first player signed from the Whitecaps’ U-23 development team. He is the fourth teenage Academy product on the roster, along with Theo Bair, Michael Baldisimo, and Simon Colyn.

“This is an amazing moment, it’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Hasal said in a statement. “This is the main goal that I have had for the past few years, but nothing stops now, this is only the beginning.”

The Canadian Press

