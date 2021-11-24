Velicico records five first-place finishes at Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) invitational

First time in almost two years that the LOSC was able to host the meet

Alex Velicico recorded five first-place finishes at the LOSC 14th annual invitational swim meet. (file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) member Alex Velicico recorded five first-place finishes at the club’s 14th annual invitational swim meet.

Held Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Walnut Grove pool, the event drew 283 swimmers from 14 swim clubs from across British Columbia and Manitoba. It was the first time in almost two years that the LOSC was able to host the meet.

Velicico, 13, was one of 40 LOSC swimmers to compete.

He placed first in the 400 metre freestyle, 100 metre backstroke, 200 metre freestyle, 200 metre individual medley and the 200 metre backstroke.

Danny Park, 13, won the 200 metre butterfly and 400 metre individual medley.

Leilani Fack, 15, won the 200 metre individual medley, 100 metre freestyle and 200 metre freestyle with a time of 2:03.41.

Katelyn Schroeder, 15, won the 50 metre and 100 metre butterfly.

Aiden Erickson, 16, placed first in the 200 metre freestyle and 200 metre butterfly.

Sienna Harder, 15, won the 50 metre breaststroke.

Madisen Jacques, 16, won the 200 metre butterfly.

Jihoon Bae, 14, broke the Langley Olympians Swim Club record in the 50 metre butterfly with a best time of 27.69.

Registration for the LOSC continues at the Walnut Grove and WC Blair Pools.

Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

