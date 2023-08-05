Tigres’ Fernando Gorriaran, front, is upended by Vancouver Whitecaps’ Pedro Vite as they vie for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, on Friday, August 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tigres’ Fernando Gorriaran, front, is upended by Vancouver Whitecaps’ Pedro Vite as they vie for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Vancouver, on Friday, August 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Veselinovic misses penalty in shootout as Whitecaps fall to Tigres

The Whitecaps held on to the lead until the second half

Tigres UANL beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-3 on penalties in round of 32 Leagues Cup action at B.C. Place on Friday (Aug. 4).

Pedro Vite opened the scoring for the Whitecaps, firing a half volley past a stranded Nahuel Guzman in the 10th minute after Ryan Gauld’s intended cross to Brian White was deflected to the Ecuadorean.

The Whitecaps held on to the lead until the second half when French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac struck back.

Javier Aquino clipped a cross in from Vancouver’s left side, finding an unmarked Gignac who hit a bicycle kick to even the score in the 53rd minute.

Ranko Veselinovic missed his shot for Vancouver in the penalty shootout condemning them to defeat.

UP NEXT

Tigres will play Mexican side Monterrey on Tuesday after they beat Portland FC 1-0 on Friday night. The Whitecaps have been eliminated from the tournament.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

