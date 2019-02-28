Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

Travis Lulay is calling it a career.

The veteran quarterback announced his retirement Thursday. Lulay spent his entire 10-year CFL career with the B.C. Lions.

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011, the same season he was named the CFL’s most outstanding player. He stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).

He compiled a 48-33 record as a starter, completing 63.5 per cent of his passes with 127 TD strikes. He also ran for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns.

READ MORE: ‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The former Montana State star registered either a .500 or winning record against every other team in the CFL despite suffering a host of injuries over his pro career.

The Canadian Press

