Victoria blanks Vancouver Giants on strength of goalie’s 50 save shutout

G-Men have a rematch with the Royals again tonight, and again in Victoria

The Royals host the Vancouver Giants at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria on Wednesday, Dec. 29, taking them down 3-0. (Kevin Light/Special to Black Press Media)

After being shutout Wednesday by the Victoria Royals, the Vancouver Giants are gearing up for a rematch tonight.

They hit the ice in Victoria’s Memorial Arena at 7:05 tonight (Thursday), hoping to mark up one in the win column.

Despite peppering the Victoria goal with a season-high 50 shots, the Langley-based Giants still came up empty in a 3-0 loss to the Royals (11-13-4-0) on Wednesday.

Royal’s 2003-born goaltender Tyler Palmer stopped all 50 shots fired his way to secure his first career shutout, while Bailey Peach supplied Victoria with two goals, including a “lacrosse” goal late in the second period.

Connor Martin made 18 saves on 20 shots faced at the other end for the Giants (14-15-1-0) who have now dropped three straight games overall, and five straight games to Victoria.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

No Scoring

Shots: 19-5 Vancouver

2nd period:

VIC – 2003-born forward Matthew Hodson, playing in his first game of the season, raced into the slot area, and redirected a Carter Briltz feed up and over Connor Martin’s shoulder and in, giving Victoria the 1-0 lead. Igor Zborovskiy earned the second assist on Hodson’s first career WHL goal.

VIC – Late in the second period Victoria made it 2-0 when over-age forward Bailey Peach converted on a “lacrosse goal” that started from behind the Giants goal. Peach, a left-handed shot, scooped the puck onto the back of his blade, and from the right post, curled around and snuck it home for his 15th of the season. Devin Aubin and Brayden Schuurman both assisted.

Shots: 13-9 Vancouver

3rd period:

*At 14:33 of the third period, Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk received a five-minute major penalty for checking-to-the-head. Gannon Laroque, who took the hit, didn’t miss a shift.

VIC – With the Giants net empty, while shorthanded, Bailey Peach ended all hopes of a Giants comeback at 18:52 when he flipped his 15th of the season into the empty-net from just outside the Giants blueline. Brayden Shuurman had the lone helper.

Shots: 18-7 Vancouver

BOX SCORE

Final score: Victoria 3 – Vancouver 0

Final shots: 50 – 21 Vancouver

Connor Martin: 18/20 saves for Vancouver

Tyler Palmer: 50/50 saves for Victoria

Vancouver power play: 0/2

Victoria power play: 1/4

3 Stars: 1) Tyler Palmer (VIC – 50 Saves); 2) Bailey Peach (VIC – 2 Goals); and 3) Matthew Hodson (VIC – 1 Goal)

• The Giants road record now sits at 7-8-1-0.

• Defencemen Alex Cotton (9) and Mazden Leslie (7) combined for 16 of the Giants 50 shots on Wednesday night.

• Wednesday’s 50-shot effort was a season high for the Giants.

• Wednesday marked the third time this season that the Giants have been shutout.

• The Giants record against the B.C. division is now 9-13-1-0.

Following tonight’s game against Victoria, the Giants head back home for their next game at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Jan. 2. They’re hoping to open the new year with a victory over Kelowna.

