VIDEO: 2nd annual Jean Adams Memorial hockey tournament draws close to 500 U6-U9 players to Langley

Langley Minor Hockey Association hosted 36 U6-U9 teams and nearly 500 players at Langley Sportsplex for the second annual Jean Adams Memorial tournament that from Friday, March 17th to Sunday March 19th.

Visiting teams came from Kelowna, Sunshine Coast, Ridge Meadows, Surrey, Semiahmoo, Cloverdale, Coquitlam and North Vancouver.

On behalf of the LMHA, Todd Mclaren, VP of HR and Risk Management, thanked “all of our volunteers that worked tirelessly to put on this event and our amazing sponsors that helped make this all possible. And of course the teams that joined us! Our feedback from the players and parents is that it was an excellent tournament and LMHA is already looking forward to next year.”

The event is dedicated to the memory of Jean Adams, a lifetime member of LMHA who passed away in February of 2021.

Since 1986, Adams was an integral part of LMHA.

She was a kidney transplant recipient, and partial proceeds from the event were donated to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC & Yukon Division in her memory.

Donations can still be made online through the Kidney Foundation of Canada – BC Yukon Branch donation page: https://kidney.ca/Get-Involved/Be-a-Fundraiser/Events/BCYT/1st-Annual-Jean-Adams-Memorial-Tournament-1

More images from the tournament can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Coaches take to the ice to launch second Jean Adams Memorial Tournament in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Close to 600 take part in inaugural Jean Adams memorial tournament

