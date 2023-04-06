VIDEO: A damp start to a new racing season at Langley Quarter Midget Association in Aldergrove

Brookswood’s Jemma Fauht, 11, and dad Jamie, were getting ready Sunday, April 2, at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove as a new racing season got underway. It was the start of Jemma’s seventh racing season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Drivers took to the track Sunday, April 2, at the Langley Quarter Midget Association in Aldergrove as a new racing season got underway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Capri Kaiser, 6, from Brookswood, has just begun racing at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove. On Sunday, April 2, a new season got underway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Sunday, April 2, a new racing season began at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Sunday, April 2, a new racing season began at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was a rain-drenched start to a new racing season at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) track in Aldergrove on Sunday, April 2.

Drivers took to the track early in the morning for a practice session to dry out the pavement from a previous shower, but by the time the race was set to begin, the rain had returned, in large amounts, forcing cancellation.

Ken Shrimpton, promotions director for the LQMA, said their membership continues to grow, with 20 new sign-ups for the season bringing the total to 180.

Among the new drivers was Reese Morgan, five, and his dad Jeff, both from Maple Ridge.

Reese was coming off a strong finish in his very first race, a novice practice event held at the track the week before, where he finished third.

Jeff said they discovered the sport courtesy of a friend, whose kids race.

“We fell in love with the family aspect of it,” Jeff explained.

Reese Morgan, five, from Maple Ridge, posed with his quarter midget car Sunday, April 2, at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove as a new season got underway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove is home to the only dedicated quarter midget track in Canada.

Quarter midget racing cars are about one-quarter the size of an adult midget car, racing on a track that is a quarter of the adult length.

In addition to safety cages, young quarter midget racers wear protective helmets, neck braces, and fireproof racing gear, and are secured to their seats with a five-point harness.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: American quarter midget racers return to Aldergrove track

This year, the Aldergrove club won the right to hold the Western Grands, an event Shrimpton described as the “Super Bowl” of quarter midget racing. It is expected to draw about 250 cars between Aug. 15 and 20, with U.S. and Canadian drivers competing in what is being billed as a “border brawl.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Racers prepare to resume competition at Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove

As well, the association will be hosting a “Racing for Autism Acceptance” race and fundraiser, set for Sunday, May 21.

“We have a full season lineup of races,” Shrimpton said.

LQMA is a non-profit organization that specializes in car racing for racers aged five to 16.

Those interested in getting more information about the upcoming races, the association, and the sport, can phone 604-856-9621, visit their website www.lqma.ca, or go to their Facebook page, LQMA – Langley Quarter Midget Association.

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Aldergroveauto racingLangley