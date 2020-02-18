VIDEO: A good showing by Langley wrestlers at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre

Langley’s Parmjot Sidhu took silver in the male 60 kg division at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre (Gary Ahuja/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Parmjot Sidhu took silver in the male 60 kg. division at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships held at Langley Events Centre over the Family Day weekend.

Sidhu made it all the way to the goal medal match, where he was defeated by Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar.

Another member of the eight-wrestler Langley contingent, Harrison Woods, finished fourth in his first year of wrestling, coach Kamil Golowko noted.

“Our results were really good,” Golowko commented.

“They gave it their all.”

Next up for Sidhu is the April national championships in Alberta.

The Langley team was rounded out by Ella Haladin, Nathan Ewing, Kanen Hunter, Jack McEwan, Jonathan Brack and Liam Anderson.

All were D.W. Poppy athletes, with the exception of Anderson and Ewing, from Langley Secondary School.

The championships drew 526 wrestlers in 29 weight classes.

Maple Ridge Ramblers were the big winners, taking home team and individual prizes while Cowichan’s Talon Hird joined an exclusive list of past champions.

Ramblers won the girls title, the aggregate team title, the most outstanding female wrestler award and the most outstanding female match awards.

Hird was victorious in the boys 54 kg division, becoming just the fifth wrestler in the 56-year history of the event to capture five provincial titles.

The Larry Kliparchuk Award (Aggregate champions which has only been presented since 2008) was the first in the history of the Maple Ridge program.

Maple Ridge scored 80 points while Alberni District was second with 68 points. Tamanawis did score 80 points as well but the Wildcats did not have enough female wrestlers participating to be eligible for that title.

Tamanawis (77 points) and Maple Ridge (48 points) each repeated, respectively, as the boys’ and girls’ champions in 2020. “The girls title, we knew we would win, but the aggregate? Our guys … we only have five or six guys so for them to step up and score enough points for us to win the aggregate is truly amazing,” said Maple Ridge coach Bill McCrae.

The Ramblers had four gold medal winners (Ivy Threatful, Marquesis Haintz, Ryan Hicks and Marcus Menic) and one bronze (Teegan Masschke). They also had four fourth place and one sixth place finishers.

Threatful and Haintz won more than just their weight classes.

Threatful was selected as having competed in the Most Outstanding Female match, defeating Zena Shew of South Island Distance Education Centre in the 51 kg weight class. It was the second straight year Threatful was involved in the Most Outstanding Female match although she was on the losing end in 2019. Her opponent last year also happened to be Kiana Shew, Zena’s older sister.

As for Haintz, the Grade 12 student capped off her high school career in style, winning a third consecutive gold medal and the Most Outstanding Female wrestler award.

Haintz defeated Burnaby Mountain’s Marley Jackson in the 54 kg weight class



Langley wrestler Liam Anderson grappled with an opponent at the BC Secondary championships at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Feb. 16. Anderson was one of eight wrestlers from Langley schools who competed (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)