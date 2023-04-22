VIDEO: A history-making victory for Vancouver FC

Vancouver FC are in the win column for the first time in club history, having beaten York United by a 2-1 score at York Lions Stadium on Saturday afternoon, April 22. (Vancouver FC/CPL)

Vancouver FC recorded a historic win, the first in the history of the newly-formed soccer team, by downing York United 2-1 at York Lions Stadium on Saturday afternoon, April 22.

After going scoreless in their first two games as a club, Vancouver FC wasted no time in making history on Saturday, when Shaan Hundal got the first-ever goal for the Langley-based expansion team just six minutes in, stealing the ball off Mo Babouli and finishing for 1-0.

Reaction from head coach Afshin Ghotbi and the @vanfootballclub bench to the first goal in club history ⚽️🔥 🎥: @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/VyFKmmzBi6 — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) April 22, 2023

Vancouver doubled their lead quickly when Gabriel Bitar was brought down in the box, and Gael Sandoval buried the penalty from the spot.

York got one back off the foot of youngster Markiyan Voytsekhovskyy, who smashed in his first professional goal from distance later in the first half, but that was as far as they got.

READ ALSO: New Langley-based pro soccer team will be called Vancouver FC

“I think the players were very motivated,” said Vancouver coach Afshin Ghotbi postmatch. “They felt a little bit cheated from Wednesday night [when they lost to York], and then they came into this game wanting to make a statement and show the right reaction. I think the reaction was firm and we played quite well in the first 15-20 minutes.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: New soccer stadium takes shape in Langley

Vancouver FC’s Gabriel Bitar was named CanPL.ca Player of the Match

Bitar was created four chances, and it was his run into the box that won the penalty for Vancouver’s winning goal.

A team-high 18 of Bitar’s 20 total passes were in the final third.

Coach Ghotbi called Bitar the most valuable player of the match in his postgame comments, lauding his creativity in particular.

Up next, on Saturday, April 29, Vancouver will head to Nova Scotia to play Halifax Wanderers.

Vancouver is scheduled to host its inaugural home match on Sunday, May 7 against Cavalry FC in what has been described as the first soccer-specific stadium in the Lower Mainland, built next to the Langley Events Centre.