A Langley Lightning player tangled with a Cowichan rival Saturday (Dec. 28) at the start of the Angels On Ice tournament at the Langley Sportsplex. Langley won 3-1. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A Langley win at start of Angel On Ice tournament

Annual event reports ‘significant’ growth

It was was one the best games the Langley Lightning bantam girls hockey has had this season.

That was the opinion of head coach Kevin Taylor, after the Langley players defeated Cowichan 3-1 at the beginning of the Angels on Ice Tournament at the Langley Sportsplex arenas on Saturday (Dec. 28).

“It was a good start to the tournament,” Coach Taylor told the Langley Advance Tines following the win.

“Certainly one of the best games we’ve had (this season).”

This year, 40 teams are playing in the annual event, hosted by the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association (LGIHA).

Organizer Andrea Ladefoged said that was a “significant” increase from the previous year, when there were 24 teams.

“Girls’ hockey in general is growing this year,” Ladefoged observed.

“Interest has been increasing by leaps and bounds. We’ve got one team from the Yukon, here for the first time, and teams from Portland Oregon and Seattle.”

Increased promotion of the event was also a factor, she added.

The tournament continues until Monday (Dec, 30).

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley hockey tournament remembers young fan

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Angels On Ice Tournament is a BC Hockey sanctioned competition in four divisions: novice, atom, peewee, bantam and midget.

LGIHA provides BC Hockey and Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA) programs for girls five to 20.

The all-volunteer LGIHA is one of the largest female ice hockey associations in the Fraser Valley.


