VIDEO: A loss at home for Langley Rivermen

Jake Livingstone finds net for the only Rivermen goal in a 4-1 loss to Coquitlam

Jake Livingstone scored the sole Langley goal against Coquitlam Saturday night at George Preston. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rivermen outshot the Coquitlam Express 26 to 24 shots on goal in a Saturday night home game, but it wasn’t enough for the win.

Coquitlam opened up a lead early on, with Connor Gregga scoring at 18:12 of the first period, assisted by Addison Macey.

At 18:41, Tyler Schleppe, assisted by Ryan Tattle, made it 2-0 for Coquitlam.

Langley responded in the second period, with a goal from Jake Livingstone, assisted by Brendan Budy at the 19:27 mark.

That would prove to be the only Rivermen goal of the evening, with Coquitalm adding two more in the third, one at 16:00 by Greg Lapointe, assisted by Connor Gregga, who teamed up for a second goal and assist just seconds later.

Final score: 4-1 for the Express.

Lapointe was named first star of the game, Giants’ Livingstone was second star and Clay Stevenson was third.

Coquitlam, with 10 wins and two losses, is ranked first in the Mainland division of the BCHL, with the Rivermen third with six wins and seven losses. Chilliwack Chiefs are second.

Next up, Rivermen host Nanaimo Clippers at the George Preston arena this (Sunday, Oct. 13) afternoon. Puck drops at 2:30 p.m.



Rivermen goalie Braedon Fleming stopped 20 of 24 shots during Saturday’s game at George Preston against the Express. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)