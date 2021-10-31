VIDEO: A loss won’t keep Langley Rams from top spot

One point more for the winner, and it would have been a different story

 The last time the Langley Rams and the Okanagan Sun met, on Sept. 19, before a hometown crowd at McLeod stadium, the Rams inflicted the Sun’s only defeat of the season, a 7-0 drubbing.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Sun returned the favour, inflicting Langley’s lone loss, a 13-6 defeat in front of Sun fans at Apple Bowl stadium in Kelowna.

Sun had one touchdown and two field goals while the Rams managed two field goals.

It was the last game of the season, and as a result, both teams have ended up with identical records of sevens wins and one loss.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams make it six

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Strong start to season by Langley Rams

But, because the Sun didn’t win their final game by a larger margin, the Ram remain in top spot in the conference, giving them home field advantage going into playoffs.

That was decided in the closing seconds of the Kelowna game, when the Sun, needing just one more point, got within range for a 27-yard field goal attempt, only to have it go wide.

 

Not too surprising, then, for both teams to have an equal share of all-star glory, with the Canadian Junior Football League, in conjunction with the B.C. conference, announcing both teams will have a conference-high nine players named to the all-star team.

Langley Rams receiver Daniel Kabongo (no. 4) was named to the B.C. conference all-star team. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times file)

Langley Rams receiver Daniel Kabongo (no. 4) was named to the B.C. conference all-star team. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times file)

For Rams defensive back Kyle Clarot it marked his fourth consecutive season as an all-star.

He was joined by Rams DBs Dawson Marchant and Nathan Murray.

Two members of the Rams offensive line, Ross Baykey and Niko Lazarakis, made the list for the third consecutive season.

Running back Joel Klaassen, receiver Daniel Kabongo and defensive linemen Tyler Eckert and Colten Dejong rounded out the list.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballLangleyLangley Rams

Previous story
Canadian women’s rugby 15s team returns to action after two-year layoff

Just Posted

Langley Rams receiver Daniel Kabongo (no. 4) was named to the B.C. conference all-star team. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times file)
VIDEO: A loss won’t keep Langley Rams from top spot

Our roads should look less like this, but how do we get there? (Black Press Media files)
Our View: More guidance needed on slashing car trips

Langley Weavers and Spinners are holding their annual juried Artisan Show and Sale in the West Langley Community Hall on Nov. 6 and 7, 2021. (Maureen Dones/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild host 50th anniversary aristan show and sale

Sharon Opheim is one of many Langley seniors looking for more ways to get around without a licence. (Sharon Opheim/Special to Black Press Media)
SENIORS: Alternatives to getting around