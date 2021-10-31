VIDEO: A loss won’t keep Langley Rams from top spot

One point more for the winner, and it would have been a different story

The last time the Langley Rams and the Okanagan Sun met, on Sept. 19, before a hometown crowd at McLeod stadium, the Rams inflicted the Sun’s only defeat of the season, a 7-0 drubbing.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Sun returned the favour, inflicting Langley’s lone loss, a 13-6 defeat in front of Sun fans at Apple Bowl stadium in Kelowna.

Sun had one touchdown and two field goals while the Rams managed two field goals.

It was the last game of the season, and as a result, both teams have ended up with identical records of sevens wins and one loss.

But, because the Sun didn’t win their final game by a larger margin, the Ram remain in top spot in the conference, giving them home field advantage going into playoffs.

That was decided in the closing seconds of the Kelowna game, when the Sun, needing just one more point, got within range for a 27-yard field goal attempt, only to have it go wide.

In our final game, the @Okanagan_Sun gave us our 1st loss of the season 13-6, but we kept it close enough to solidify 1st place going into the playoffs. Stay tuned for playoff schedule. #Redemption2021 @BCFC_Media @CJFLnews pic.twitter.com/BnPtRqcBbG — Langley Rams (@LangleyRams) October 31, 2021

Not too surprising, then, for both teams to have an equal share of all-star glory, with the Canadian Junior Football League, in conjunction with the B.C. conference, announcing both teams will have a conference-high nine players named to the all-star team.

Langley Rams receiver Daniel Kabongo (no. 4) was named to the B.C. conference all-star team. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times file)

For Rams defensive back Kyle Clarot it marked his fourth consecutive season as an all-star.

He was joined by Rams DBs Dawson Marchant and Nathan Murray.

Two members of the Rams offensive line, Ross Baykey and Niko Lazarakis, made the list for the third consecutive season.

Running back Joel Klaassen, receiver Daniel Kabongo and defensive linemen Tyler Eckert and Colten Dejong rounded out the list.

