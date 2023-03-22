VIDEO: A new home at Langley Events Centre for Queen Vicki volleyball tournament

It was the first post-pandemic Queen Vicki tournament for the Vancouver Gay Volleyball Association (VGVA), held over two days at its new venue, the Langley Events Centre (LEC), on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19.
VGVA chair Nelson Santos said the association was still recovering from COVID restrictions that forced several cancellations of the tournament.
“It’s the first one in three years,” Santos noted.
“Pre-COVID, we had up to 48 [teams competing in the Queen Vicki tournament], but after COVID, things are starting to slowly get back together,” Santos told the Langley Advance Times.
“This year we have 24, 25 teams.”
The 2023 edition saw the event relocate from its previous home to the LEC.
“Normally we would play up at the Richmond Oval, just because of the size of the tournament,” Santos said.
“We need about eight courts, and that’s the only facility in the Lower Mainland that has that, but Langley was available and has that many courts as well.”
It was a positive experience, he said of the relocation.
“All the people are excited to get back on the court, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
VGVA is a provincially registered non-profit society, with divisions ranging from beginner up to club level.
It is one of the longest operating volunteer organized sports groups in the Lower Mainland with a stated purpose of promoting “a gay-positive and inclusive environment that focuses on volleyball play, fitness and – most of all – lots of fun.”
Medals for MVP, all star, bronze, silver, and gold were awarded at the end of the final game on Sunday.
