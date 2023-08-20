VIDEO: A podium finish at Atco Cup for Langley’s Foster

Langley’s Tiffany Foster and Battlecry finished third in the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Thunderbird Show Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Spectators watched the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Thunderbird Show Park, through a faint haze of smoke from distant wild fires. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Matthew Sampson saluted the crowd at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park on Equine America Ivanhoe GPH after winning the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Thunderbird Show Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Tiffany Foster looked a little disappointed as she rode back into the arena at Thunderbird Show Park on Battlecry to be recognized for their third place finish in the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m on Sunday, Aug. 20.

After a clean, blisteringly-fast round of 36.64 seconds, Foster was briefly in top spot, only to be displaced by two other teams who were just a fraction of a second faster.

But she was smiling by the time the applause for the hometown favourite began, and beaming as she took her victory lap with the other two top finishers.

Great Britain’s Matthew Sampson and Equine America Ivanhoe GPH took first with a time of 36.24 seconds, while Colombian John Perez and Gigi Carmen were an extremely close second with 36.25 seconds.

Sampson said part of the jump-off suited Equine America Ivanhoe GPH “really well.”

“I gave him a little bit of extra time to the last fence and, and luckily that paid off. John was very fast. I think that’s where he caught up to me. Luckily, it was my day,” Sampson said in a post-event interview.

It was the first international win for the two, who first teamed up in June.

Spectators watched the Grand Prix event through a faint haze of smoke from distant wild fires.

Langley-raised rider Kyle King and Odysseus were fourth in the Atco Cup and Langley’s Brian Morton was eighth, riding Luikan Q.

On Saturday, Foster had added to her string of victories at the Summer Fort Classic, riding nine-year-old Jetouelle-S to victory in the CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m, and recording the only the only double-clear performance of the event.

