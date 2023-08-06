VIDEO: A scoreless draw for Vancouver FC against Valour

Vancouver FC and Valour FC battled to a scoreless draw at Langley’s Willoughby Community Park on Sunday, Aug. 6, in a crucial battle of the seventh and eighth-place teams in the CPL table. (Vancouver FC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver FC and Winnipeg based Valour FC battled to a 0-0 draw for the second time this season at Langley’s Willoughby Community Park, as they ended up splitting the spoils in a crucial battle of the seventh and eighth-place teams in the CPL table on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Both now have 10 matches of the season to quickly turn around their fortunes and end extended winless runs.

The first chance of the game didn’t come until the 23rd minute, when Vancouver teed up a Shaan Hundal shot from outside of the box, but it sailed just over the crossbar.

At the other end, Pacifique Niyongabire nearly put Valour ahead in the 32nd minute, as he managed to wiggle himself free inside Vancouver’s box, but couldn’t get past Vancouver’s Callum Irving in goal.

Vancouver had another good look through Hundal in the 40th minute, but it was another near-miss.

Then, right before half, Valour would have the best chance of either side up to that stage, but fired the ball off the post from close range.

Vancouver had the first good look of the first half, with Hundal inside the box on his preferred right foot, before Alejandro Díaz had a strong attempt at goal with his head, but they were both denied by acrobatic saves from Valour’s Rayane Yesli in goal.

Shortly after, Hundal had another great look, as he managed to make good contact on a header following an inch-perfect James Cameron cross, narrowly sending his attempt wide of the mark.

Valour then came close in the 62nd minute. In fact, they breached the net, as Niyongabire slotted home a flick from Klaidi Cela on a corner, it was immediately waived off as offside, as he had snuck behind Vancouver’s defenders before scoring.

Moments later, Valour came close once again, as Kian Williams got a shot from a tight angle in the 67th minute, forcing a strong stop from Irving.

From there, the game would slow back down againr.

Díaz had a nice look for Vancouver around the 78th minute, while Williams flashed over a dangerous free kick in the 84 – but neither side were unable to come close to that valuable opening tally.

In the 88th minute, Vancouver’s Hundal found himself at the edge of the opposing box, but he’d send his left-footed attempt well over the mark.

Right in the final minute, Vancouver came close to grabbing a winner. Off a corner, the ball would fall to a wide-open Rocco Romeo in the box, and he’d unleash a powerful header, one that would only be kept out by a strong save from Yesli, who also held onto the subsequent rebound.

Next up, Vancouver is on the road to play Halifax Wanderers Saturday, Aug. 12.

