VIDEO: A sold-out Fort Langley half marathon and 5K draws close to 400

While some running events have been recording lower turnouts in the post-pandemic world, that was not the case with the sold-out 19th annual Fort Langley Half Marathon and 5 K race, presented by Peninsula Runners and Garrison Running Co. at the historic fort on Sunday, July 10, with close to 400 runners taking part.

Event organizer Philip Ellis, owner of Peninsula Runners in Langley, was “a little bit” surprised, and pleased, with the attendance.

“Maybe it’s because we’re a small event,” Ellis told the Langley Advance Times.

“People feel comfortable coming out. We’re not the biggest [or] fanciest outfit, but we do a good job.”

Ellis is thinking about increasing the size of the twin events next year, but not by a lot.

“I don’t want to upset the neighbours by getting too many people,” Ellis explained, who is considering setting a cap of 500 maximum.

Event regular Roger Antoniazzi, wearing number 001, was back for his 19th consecutive Fort Langley half marathon, competing in the 60-69 division, where he finished third.

“They’re not getting any easier,” the Surrey resident laughed.

While the Sunday weather was near-perfect, a higher than usual number of mosquitoes were an annoyance,

Maple Ridge’s Tara Beaubien applied insect repellent before she arrived for the run, her first in six years.

“With high water levels, the mosquitoes were going to be extra,” Beaubien observed.

Beaubien, who finished second in the female 40-49 division, arrived with her own cheering section, her two grandsons, aged four and two, who were waiting for her at the finish line.

Cloverdale resident Shiraz Kaba, 77, was delighted to see the run resume after the pandemic forced a shutdown.

Kaba, 77, couldn’t say how exactly many races he’s taken part in since he took up the sport.

“I’ve been doing it for 17 years now,” Kaba related, “just being healthy.”

Drew Nicholson from Surrey was overall winner in the half marathon , while Bethany Pitcher from Burlington, Ontario, was the first female runner to cross the finish line.

In the 5K, Markus Toolsie-Worsnup from Maple Ridge was first overall, with Ana Dulko, from North Vancouver, just six seconds behind.

