VIDEO: A Super Bowl the way it used to be for Langley fans

Fans watched Super Bowl 57 at the Match Eatery and Public House in Langley on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Sean Palmer, GM of the Match Eatery and Public House in Langley, said they were fully booked for Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Four friends from Langley (left tor right), Chris, Jeff, Bruce, and Dan raised their glasses before the Super Bowl game got under way on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Super Bowl Sunday was a great day for Langley fans, many of whom were celebrating the end of pandemic restrictions that meant they could go out and watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on big-screen televisions with other fans close by.

At the packed-to-the-rafters Match Eatery and Public House in Langley City, General Manager Sean Palmer described it as “our first post-COVID, real Super Bowl party.”

Palmer said the place was fully booked, with a little room left for last-minute walk-ins.

For one family from Willowbrook, dad Kevin,mom Kim and son Ashton, it was a welcome outing.

“We’re looking forward to getting out of the house and watch the game,” Kevin told the Langley Advance Times.

Dad Kevin, son Ashton and mom Kim from Willowbrook were glad to ‘get out of the house’ to watch their first post-COVID Super Bowl.

Chris Shields came in from White Rock to celebrate his 58th birthday and watch the game with a group of friends from Langley, White Rock and North Delta.

Sheilds was rooting for the Chiefs, explaining that he’d paced an over-under bet with the B.C. Lotteries Playnow.com betting site.

“I would like to see [Chiefs QB] Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win,” Shields said.

“I’m hoping for a high-scoring game.”

At another table, four friends from Langley, Chris, Jeff, Bruce, and Dan were raised their glasses in salute as the pre-game show got underway.

Jeff was rooting for the Eagles.

“I’m a Philly fan,” he said.

Sadly, he would be disapointed, as the Chiefs pulled off a 38-35 win.

READ ALSO: Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

READ ALSO: Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance

More photos from the day can be seen at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.