VIDEO: A suprise for Langley Brier contender

Langley Curling Club members raised funds to help Nicholas Meister with the cost of his trip

Nicholas Meister showed up for work on Saturday at the Langley Curling Centre, where he is the ice maker, to get a surprise contribution to help make the trip to the Brier championship. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When he showed up for his job as ice maker at the Langley Curling Club on Saturday, Feb. 12, Nicholas Meister was greeted by applause, a cake and more than $1,500 raised by club members to help him with the costs of his trip to the Brier curling championship next month.

Meister, a resident of Langley’s Willoughby area, who is lead on the Team Richard team, was surprised and delighted.

“I was caught completely off guard,” Meister said.

Meister thanked the club members for their support over the years, beginning with his time in the juniors, when he played with Langley-based Team Tardi.

“That’s come all the way through juniors, it’s never wavered,” a grateful Meister told the Langley Advance Times.

“They’re great.”

Langley Curling Club manager Robyn Parkes said some people at the club may not be aware that the man who prepares their ice before they play is also a champion curler.

“He’s here all the time, working,” Parkes explained.

“When people start playing, he leaves.”

Congratulations to Team Richard, 2022 BC Men’s curling champions! They saw a tough defense from Team Cseke, but took the day with a 9-8 win. Now, they'll go on to represent BC in the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge this coming March. pic.twitter.com/Lu8tT4UjUY — Curl BC (@CurlBC) January 10, 2022

After Meister aged out of junior level competition, he ended up playing with the team headed by Jeff Richard of Kelowna, which has players out of four different clubs,; Langley, New Westminster, Kelowna and Kamloops.

Meister is lead, Brent Pierce is skip, Jeff Richard is third and Jared Kolomaya is second.

Team Richard advanced to the Tim Hortons Brier by defeating Victoria’s Paul Cseke in the 2022 BC Men’s Curling Championship in Kamloops on Jan, 9.

Team Cseke was undefeated headed into the final, and had already defeated Team Richard twice in the six days leading up to the final.

In a close-fought match, Cseke forced an extra end, but Richard emerged the winner 9-8.

Some of Meister’s former teammates made it all the way to the finals, too, but Team Tardi was defeated 9-3 by rival Team Cotter on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier, Canada’s national men’s curling championship, will be held March 4 – 13 at the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge, AB.

The winning team will represent Canada at the 2022 World Men’s Curling Championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas April 2 – 10.

